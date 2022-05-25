A former member of the House of Representatives, David Ombugadu, has clinched the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.

The Chairman of the party’s electoral committee in the state, Bature Musa, announced Mr Ombugadu as the winner of the governorship primary election held on Wednesday in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Musa said Mr Ombugadu polled 247 votes to defeat Nuhu Angbazo, a retired major general, who scored 203 votes.

“Having secured a total of 247, I thereby, declare Hon. David Ombugadu the winner of the Nasarawa State Governorship primary election,” he said.

He said a total of 450 delegates were accredited and all voted in the election.

Reacting in an interview with journalists, Mr Ombugadu attributed his victory to God and promised to work hard to ensure that PDP takes over governance in the state in 2023.

Also reacting to the result of the primaries, Mr Angbazo accepted the outcome, describing the conduct as free and fair.

“I want to make it very clear that the organisation of the whole process was very transparent. It was done in a way that there is no need for me to think otherwise,” he said.

He pledged to work closely with Mr Ombugadu to ensure victory for PDP in the general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Labaran Maku, a former Minister of Information and an aspirant had earlier withdrawn from the contest before voting began.

(NAN)

