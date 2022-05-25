The governor of Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has asked the Nigerian military to take the fight to the doorstep of the bandits terrorising residents of the state and the entire North-west region of the country.

Mr Matawalle was speaking when he received a team of members of the Army War College of Nigeria who visited him on Tuesday.

The governor told the military to take the fight to the bandits rather than wait for the bandits to strike before responding.

While admitting the military is overstretched and in need of modern equipment, he said more is expected of it.

“We understand that the military is overstretched due to the multiple security challenges facing the country as a result of which all the men in the service are currently engaged”, he said.

As part of efforts to boost the capacity of the military, the governor said retired military officers should be re-engaged.

He said the Federal Government should continue in its drive to buy more modern equipment for the military.

The leader of the team, U.U Bassey, a major general, commended Governor Matawalle for the support he renders to officers in the state.

He said the military will do all it can to end the security challenges of the country.

The team gave the governor an award of excellence.

Zamfara, like in other areas in Nigeria’s North-west region, is convulsing under the attacks by gunmen locally called bandits who attack mostly rural communities and travellers.

These bandits have been blamed for killing thousands of people. They have also abducted many more in what is shaping to become one of the worst kidnap-for-ransom syndicates in the history of the country.

In the face of the failure of the government to protect residents of the area, many communities have set up vigilante groups to protect residents from attacks by bandits.

However, this has worsened the security challenges in the area as it has given rise to an explosion of tit-for-tat killings between the bandits (who are mostly of Fulani extraction) and the vigilante groups set up by the majority Hausa communities in the area.

