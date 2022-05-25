Former Group Managing Director of Sun Trust Bank, Jibrin Dan-Barde, has emerged winner of the Gombe State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

Mr Dan-Barde scored 160 to defeat five other candidates to emerge the winner.

Declaring the result on Wednesday the returning officer, Mike Oghiadomhe, said Mr Dan-Barde scored 160 votes, followed by Jamilu Ishiyaku who scored 119 votes.

He said Adamu Shehu Sulieman scored 18 votes, Aliyu Abubakar 17 votes, Babayo Ardo 13 votes, and former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank Yau Gimba Kumo, got only one vote.

“I Mike Oghiadomhe, returning officer of the Gombe State PDP Governorship primary election, wish to announce that the election was transparent, free and fair.

“And after counting the votes, I wish to announce that Jibrin Dan-Barde having scored the highest votes of 160 is hereby declared winner of the Adamawa PDP Governorship Primary Election,” Mr Oghiadomhe said.

Addressing his supporters shortly after the announcement, Mr Dan-Barde thanked the party’s stakeholders for his victory.

He also appreciated the efforts of the delegates and promised to bring meaningful development into the state.

“If elected I will guarantee the welfare of the people of the state, especially the civil servants. And I will make the retirement to be a blessing rather than a curse as being experienced in the state.

He called on the party’s members to support him to win the general election in 2023

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023