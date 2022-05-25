A few hours to the governorship primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, there are indications that three of the nine aspirants for the governorship position have declined the request by the governor of the state, Muhammad Badaru, for the contestant to agree on a consensus candidate for the party.
The governorship primaries for Jigawa was scheduled to hold in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state after several postponements by the national headquarters of the party.
Mr Badaru on Wednesday met with the aspirants to become the party’s candidates and reportedly informed them that they should settle for a consensus candidate rather than decide the winner of the contest through a primary election.
“The Governor summoned the aspirants to produce a consensus candidate amongst aspirants ahead of the primary elections.
“The aspirants who attended the late-night meeting with the governor on Tuesday in Kano include: Ahmed Mahmoud; Ahmed Zakari; Ibrahim Hassan; Umar Namadi; Sabo Nakudu and Aminu Kano,” said the governor’s new media aide, Auwal Sankara,
But three of the aspirants, Sani Garin-Gabbas; Adam Mukhtar; and Farouk Aliyu, did not attend the meeting.
Mr Aliyu told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he will explain his reasons why he did not attend the meeting at the appropriate time.
But Mr Muktar did not respond to phone calls asking for comment.
PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the meeting ended in a deadlock as the top contenders in attendance allegedly rejected the governor’s consensus moves and insisted on a primary election.
Details of this will be provided in our subsequent reports.
