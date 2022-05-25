A former Jigawa lawmaker, Bashir Adamu, Tuesday, announced his withdrawal from the Jigawa State governorship contest.

Mr Adamu, in a letter dated 24th May sent to the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, stated that his decision to withdraw from the race followed an agreement reached among the aspirants.

In the letter, Mr Adamu wrote: “That I am one of the gubernatorial election candidates in Jigawa State, have purchased the expression of interest and nomination form and I have also been screened accordingly.

“That, as a very loyal member, who is sincerely concerned about the unity and progress, peaceful coexistence of the people of Jigawa State and the country at large;

“Having consulted widely and in order to allow people to prevail, I hereby withdraw from the contest as a reconciliation gesture for the progress of the party.

“As a Muslim with complete submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, I wish the party a very successful primary election in Jigawa State and I pray that whoever is the person who will fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming 2023 election a resounding victory for the party Insha’Allah,” Mr Adamu wrote.

Due to Mr Adamu’s withdrawal from the race, only two aspirants – Sale Shehu, a former Minister of State for Works, and Mustapha Lamido, a businessman – are left in the race.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in the state, on Tuesday, held a meeting with the aim of choosing a consensus candidate ahead of the party’s primaries.

Auwal Sankara, the new media aide to Governor Mohammed Badaru, in a statement, said his principal is meeting the aspirants in a closed-door meeting.

He said all the nine aspirants attended the meeting.

“The Governor summoned the aspirants to produce a consensus candidate amongst them, ahead of the primary elections,” Mr Sankara said.

The APC governorship aspirants include Ahmed Mahmoud; Ahmed Zakari; Ibrahim Hassan; Umar Namadi; Sani Garin-Gabbas; Aminu Kani; Sabo Nakudu; Adam Mukhtar; and Farouk Aliyu.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023