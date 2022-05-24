The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has once again changed the timetable of its primary elections.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, released the new timetable on Tuesday. This is the second adjustment to the timetable in less than 24 hours.

PREMIUM TIMES had published the last amendment to the document.

The primary election for Senate (LGA delegates) was fixed for May 27, while House of Representatives (LGA delegates) primaries was to be held on May 28.

The governorship (state delegates) and State House of Assembly (Local Government Area (LGA) primaries would be held on May 26.

In the new timetable, the House of Representatives (LGA delegates) primaries will hold on May 27 and the primary election for Senate (LGA delegates) was fixed for May 28.

The party maintained that the special convention for the presidential primaries will be held as scheduled from May 29 to May 30.

However, the party is still keeping mum on the date for screening of presidential aspirants.

Mr Morka had announced the postponement of the screening and promised to release a new date.

The screening for its presidential aspirants was initially scheduled for Monday but in the statement, the party announced an indefinite postponement of the exercise on Sunday.

