A member of the House of Representatives from Delta State, Ben Igbakpa, has lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary.

Mr Igbakpa, who represents Ethiope Federal Constituency, was defeated by Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

Mrs Ibori-Suenu scored 46 votes, while Mr Igbakpa scored 22 in a rerun on Tuesday.

Both aspirants had a tie, 34 votes each, during the Sunday’s primary, which caused a rerun to choose the party candidate for the 2023 election.

“I have lost my re-election bid,” Mr Igbakpa tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is not the outcome we wanted. It is not the outcome the people of Ethiope Federal Constituency wanted.

“The cheers on Sunday, May 22, 2022, demonstrated that but it does not satisfy the appetite of a few to revise our progress and blur the vision of our people,” he said on the microblogging site.

The lawmaker said he gave his constituents a fair representation and that they had hope on his future representation, but that “all of these have been painfully stolen by the establishment”.

“The grave silence on the streets amplifies the fatal setback for Ethiope Federal Constituency,” he said in his tweets.

“My contest was never about me but for the people. Hence their grief. Neither I nor the people prevailed in our hope for sustenance. We have now seen what force and intimidation can do.”

Mr Igbakpa said serving his people in the House of Representatives is one of the greatest honours of his life.

“I feel proud of what we have built together in three years.

“We have touched the vast expanse of Ethiope Federal Constituency and given our people a loud voice. We have energised our resolve in this instance and vow to continue in the same spirit for progress and unity.

“I will always remain devoted to the development of the Ethiope Federal Constituency and continue to advance my belief in democratic good governance.

“I wish the winners of today’s re-run all the best and I pray that the losers (the people) can endure the outcome and the aftermath,” he said.

