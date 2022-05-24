Four Nigerian journalists have been selected for the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN) as part of the second cohort of its prestigious fellowship.

They are Ebere Agozie, the head of the Fact Check Desk at the News Agency of Nigeria, based in Abuja and Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi, a freelance reporter based in Port Harcourt whose work appears in Newswire Nigeria.

Others are Murtala Abdullahi, a reporter with HumAngle, based in Abuja and Temitope Bademosi, a Lagos-based senior programmes producer for TVC News.

The fellowship is a programme of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford.

It is aimed at helping journalists and editors develop their coverage of climate change, and support newsroom leaders in identifying the issues involved in reporting on the climate crisis.

Also named part of the cohort are 96 other journalists. The network selected a total of 100 reporters from 56 countries.

The second cohort of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network runs from July to December 2022.

Second cohort

The second cohort of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network runs from July to December 2022. It has 100 reporters from 56 countries.

Below are names and regions of other selected journalists:

Taís Gadea Lara is an Argentinian climate journalist with RedAcción; she is based in Buenos Aires.

Teresa Wirth is an editor at Die Presse; she is Austrian and based in Vienna.

Mohammad Zoglul Kamal is the Deputy News Editor at The Business Post; he is Bangladeshi and based in Dhaka.

Mohammad Rakibul Hasan is a photojournalist from Bangladesh; he lives in Dhaka and his work appears in Inter Press Service, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Le Monde and ZUMA Press.

Alexej Ovchinnikov is an author and executive editor at Green Portal (greenbelarus.info); he is Belarusian and lives between Batumi, Minsk and Kyiv.

Ilana Cardial is a Brazilian reporter with Agência Estado/Broadcast; she is based in São Paulo

Anna Beatriz Anjos is a São Paulo-based reporter for Agéncia Pública; she is Brazilian.

Emilio Sant Anna is a reporter based in São Paulo, Brazil, for O Estado de S.Paulo.

Paula Daibert Gomide is a Brazilian senior video producer with AJ+ Español; she is based in Mexico City.

Phillippe Watanabe is a Brazilian reporter with Folha de S.Paulo; he is also based in São Paulo.

Assia Chaneva is a Bulgarian reporter based in Sofia; she is an editor at the Bulgarian National Radio.

Avit Ndayiziga is a Burundian journalist based in Bujumbura; he is the newsroom manager at Radio Culture.

Keziah Fela Ngwa is a journalist with Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV); she is from Cameroon and based in Yaounde.

Jill English is a Canadian producer with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation; she is based in Toronto.

Jennifer Thornhill Verma is an Ottawa-based freelance reporter with The Independent (Newfoundland and Labrador) in Canada.

Maria Monica Monsalve is a Colombian journalist with El Espectador; she is based in Bogotá.

George Kakouris, from Cyprus, is the Brussels correspondent for Kathimerini Cyprus; he is based in Brussels.

Jana Karasova is a reporter with Český rozhlas (Czech Radio); she is Czech and based in Prague.

Mads Nyvold is a Danish reporter based in Roskilde; he works for Klimamonitor.dk.

Jose Alison Kentish is a freelance science and health journalist from Dominica; she is based in Roseau and her work appears in Inter Press News Service, BBC Future Planet and Inverse Science.

Doménica Montano Moncayo is an Ecuadorian reporter with GK; she is based in Quito.

Mohamed Mansour is a Cairo-based science journalist from Egypt; his work appears in Scientific American, Asharqnews and Almasry Alyoum.

Suzy Elgeneidy is the Deputy editor-in-chief of Al-Ahram; she is Egyptian and based in Cairo.

Tim McDonnell is a climate and energy reporter at Quartz; an American, he is also based in Cairo, Egypt.

Anne Borgström is the deputy chief meteorologist at YLE; she is Finnish and based in Helsinki.

Charles Terroille is a French journalist with France 2; he is based in Paris.

Anna Filipova is a French freelance visual journalist; she is based in Svalbard.

Sheriff Bojang Jnr is a freelance journalist from Gambia whose work appears in RFI, WADR, The Standard (Gambia) and Kerr Fatou (Gambia); he is based in Leeds.

Taimaz Szirniks, from Germany, is a Paris-based auto and mobility reporter at Agence France Presse.

Karsten Polkew-Majewski is a German reporter based in Hamburg; he is the Head of Investigative Research and Data at Zeit Online and Die Zeit.

Kirsten Girschick is a Berlin-based political correspondent with ARD (Hauptstadtstudio); she is German.

Victoria Waldersee is the Autos Correspondent at Reuters; she is German and based in Berlin.

Susanne Götze is the science editor at Der Spiegel; she is German and based in Berlin.

Alex Rühle is a German reporter working as the Scandinavian correspondent for Süddeutsche Zeitung; he is based between Munich and Stockholm.

Abdullah Afedzi is Chief Reporter at the Ghana News Agency; a Ghanian, he is based in Takoradi.

Emmanuel Ameyaw is an Accra-based journalist from Ghana; he is the editor at The Climate Insight.

Chermaine Lee is a freelance multimedia journalist from Hong Kong, where she is based; her work appears on Fair Planet, Sustainable Asia, NBC, BBC, CNN and Reuters.

Lázár Benjamin Fazekas is a journalist and editor at Mérce (merce.hu); he is Hungarian and based in Budapest.

Harsha Vadlamani is an independent photojournalist from India; he is based in Hyderabad.

Ronojoy Mazumdar is a Mumbai-based reporter with Bloomberg; he in Indian.

Ishan Kukreti is a sustainability reporter with Scroll.in; he is Indian and based in New Delhi.

Stuti Mishra, from India, is a reporter with The Independent; she is based in Delhi.

Neel Kamal is an Indian reporter with The Times of India, where he is a Special Correspondent; he is based in Bathinda.

Dewi Safitri, from Indonesia, is a science journalist from CNN Indonesia; she is based in Bekasi.

Gea Rara Hayu Arimbi Arimbi is an Announcer & Journalist with Radio Republic Indonesia; she is Indonesian and based in Jember, East Java.

Margaret Donnelly is the Farming Editor at the Irish Independent; she is Irish and based in Dublin.

Kevin Doyle is Group Head of News with the Irish Independent; he is also Irish and based in Dublin.

Redmond Shannon is the Europe correspondent for Global News Canada; he is Irish and based in London.

Kosuke Hatta is a Japanese reporter with the Mainichi Shimbun; he is based in Tokyo.

Edgar Kalimbo is an editor and station manager at Sifa FM; a Kenyan, he is based in Voi.

Stephen Oketch is an Investigative Reporter with the Daily Nation; he is from Kenya and based in Nairobi.

Rose Wangui is a Senior Features Reporter at Nation Broadcasting Division, NTV; she is from Kenya and also based in Nairobi.

Rami Ruhayem is a Lebanese reporter based in Beirut, Lebanon; he is a senior producer at BBC Arabic.

Darlington Porkpa is a reporter with Voice of Liberia and Radio France International; he is from Liberia and based in Monrovia.

Inga Janiulytė-Temporin, from Lithuania, is a host of programmes at LRT – Lithuanian Radio and Television; she is based in Vilnius.

Richard Kayenda is a reporter with The Africa Brief; he is from Malawi and based in Mzuzu.

Jean Bradley Alexandre Karghoo is a business journalist with Le Journal des Archipels; he is from Mauritius and is based in Curepipe.

Khaliun Bayartsogt is a Mongolian freelancer based in Ulaanbaatar; her work appears in AFP, Agence mpress.mn and peak.mn.

Bashant Khadka is a Nepalese correspondent with Nagarik National Daily; he is based in Kathmandu.

Gill Higgins is a journalist with TVNZ; she is from New Zealand and based in Auckland.

Eloise Gibson is the climate change editor at Stuff; she is also from New Zealand and based in Auckland.

Muhammad Daud Khan is a reporter and producer with Pakhtunkhwa Radio; he is from Pakistan and lives in Charsadda.

Saadeqa Khan is a correspondent for Deutsch Welle; she is Pakistani and based in Quetta.

Jhoanna Lou Albano is the managing editor at GMA News Online; she is from the Philippines and based in Manila.

Marcin Czapski is a Polish reporter at TVP INFO; he is based in Warsaw.

Gwyneth Cheng is an Assistant Editor at Kontinentalist; she is from and lives in Singapore.

Sharon Chen is the editor of Bloomberg Green; she is from Singapore and based in London.

Pei Ting Wong is a correspondent with The Business Times; she is also from Singapore, where she lives.

Zarja Mursic is a Ljubljana-based freelance science journalist from Slovenia; her work appears in Radio Student, Val 202 and Metina lista.

Alex Dadamu is a reporter with Sunday Isles Newspaper; he is from the Solomon Islands and is based in Honiara.

Azarrah Karrim is an investigative journalist at News24; she is South African and lives in Johannesburg.

Dominic Naidoo works as an environmental journalist for Independent Media; he is South African and based in Durban.

Lameez Omarjee is a specialist journalist: sustainability with News24; she is also South African and based in Cape Town.

Pere Bosch is a Spanish reporter based in Sant Feliu de Llobregat; he is an Anchor and Reporter at TV3.

Rubatheesan Sandranathan, from Sri Lanka, is a reporter with The Sunday Times- Sri Lanka; he is based in Jaffna.

Joyce Shebe is chief editor at Clouds Television; she is from Tanzania and based in Dar es Salaam.

Seigonie Mohammed, from Trinidad and Tobago, is a senior multimedia journalist and presenter with CCN TV6; she lives in Couva.

Firdevs Yuksel is an energy correspondent with Anadolu Agency; she is from Turkey and lives in Istanbul.

Gerald Tenywa is a multi-media environment journalist with New Vision; he is from Uganda and lives in Kampala.

Ronald Musoke is a senior reporter with The Independent Magazine; a Ugandan, he is based in Kampala.

Neil Marks is a producer with News Room Guyana; he is from Guyana and is based in London.

Yulia Abibok is a Ukrainian freelance journalist with IWPR; she is based in Berlin.

Xin Li is a British multimedia producer for BBC Chinese; he is based in London.

Martha Henriques is the editor of BBC Future Planet; she is from the United Kingdom and based in London.

James Read is an Assistant Editor with the BBC World Service; he is from the United Kingdom and based in Bedford.

Chava Gourarie is an Associate Editor of the Commercial Observer; she is from the United States and based in Brooklyn, New York.

Daniella Cheslow is a US reporter based in Washington DC; she is the DC audio reporter for The Wall Street Journal.

Jessica Davis is a senior director at Gannett; she is from the United States and based in Nashville.

Sindhu Gnanasambandan is a producer for Radiolab and the New York Public Radio; she is from the United States and based in New York.

Jeremy Deaton is the managing editor at Yale Environment 360; he is from the US and based in New York.

Lucas Thompson, a US reporter, is a climate content producer at NBC News; he is also based in New York.

Eli Moskowitz is a US journalist based in Barcelona; he works as an environmental reporter at the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Miguel Dobrich is the Editor-in-Chief at Amenaza Roboto; he is from Uruguay and lives in Montevideo.

Van Nguyen is a journalist with Viet Nam News; she is Vietnamese and lives in Hanoi.

Cliff Chiduku, from Zimbabwe, is a senior reporter at NewsDay; he is based in Harare.

Isabel Malsang is a reporter with AFP.