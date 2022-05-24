The House of Representatives says as a result of the ongoing party primaries across the country, resumption of plenary has been postponed to June 7.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, on Monday in Abuja.

The House adjourned sitting to May 23, to enable members participate in primaries after an emergency sitting on May 11.

“I am directed to inform all Honourable Members, staff, media and the general public that due to the ongoing party primaries, the House will now resume plenary on Tuesday, June 7, at 11:00 a.m,” he said.

