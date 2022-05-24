Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, believes he has what it takes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

This was the message he took to delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State on Monday.

Details of Mr Lawan’s meeting in Niger State was contained in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

Mr Lawan, who is one of the 25 presidential aspirants under the APC, has been on a tour of the country in a bid to garner the support and votes of delegates at the party’s primary.

In Niger State, the Senate President met with the state governor, Abubakar Bello, and other delegates.

Besides his experience of about two decades in the National Assembly, Mr Lawan mentioned the stability he brought to the parliament as part of his qualifications.

“It is that type of stability, that type of peace, that kind of unity that I want to bring into the Villa next year,” he said.

The 63-year-old, who described himself as young, said “the young is the centre piece of his policy.”

While he acknowledged that Niger State has been ravaged with insecurity, the lawmaker promised to continue the work that Mr Buhari has been doing to fight insecurity in every part of Nigeria.

“I believe that we need to consider the architecture of our security system. I believe in citizens participation in security. You and I, report what you see to the relevant authourities. They say if you see something, say something. If you see bandits, inform the appropriate authourities.”

In his response, Mr Bello urged the delegates “to consider” Mr Lawan’s plans so they can give him their mandate.

NASS determined to support judiciary

Earlier, in a meeting with some judges and justices in Abuja, Mr Lawan assured that the legislature is determined to support the judiciary.

This, he said, is despite the short time that the ninth assembly has left.

He made the statement at a capacity building workshop for judges and justices organised by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, EFCC, in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute.

While he called for collaboration among the judiciary and other arms of government, he noted that the National Assembly has been at the forefront in the fight against corruption in the country “because the laws have to be made before they are implemented or actualised by the anti-corruption agencies.”

He admonished the Attorney General of the Federation to make the 2023 appropriation, a year for the judiciary in Nigeria to always remember.

“I want to make this promise here that we are going to make your budget better than 2022 and probably better than at any other time in 2023,” Mr Lawan said.