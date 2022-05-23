Increased and sustainable health financing for the World Health Organisation (WHO) is a major tool needed if the world must achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG) by 2030.

Goal 3 stands for “good health and wellbeing,” and it is one of the key items among the 17 SDGs.

The consensus was reached at a strategic roundtable during the second day of the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) currently holding in Geneva, Switzerland.

The session, which is themed; “Healthy Return: Investing in a Sustainably Financed WHO” aims to address the issue of investment in the World Health Organisation (WHO), a health body which plays a unique role in global health affairs.

WHO supports member states in taking action on health issues through leadership, development of technical products and country support.

The minister of health and social services, Namibia, Kalumbi Shangula, who was one of the panellists, said the mission of leaders should be to provide an integrated affordable, accessible, and inequitable quality health and social welfare services.

He said these are responsive to the needs of the population.

Mr Shangula said this is in line with the universal health coverage and also with target number 3.8 of the SDGs.

He said WHO has contributed to the “strengthening of a policy environment to enhance quality health service delivery to the people including a reduction in the prevalence of infectious diseases.”

“It has also assisted Namibia to address disease outbreaks and health emergencies over the years including polio,” he said.

He, however, said increased and sustainable funding is very important, especially with the spike in global population growth.

He said the world will also face the emergence of new diseases, saying COVID-19 is one of such.

“Now that necessitates the increase in the scope of work of WHO and, in fact, to carry out all these activities well, adequate human resources is needed,” he said.

Mr Shangula said the current model of WHO’s financing is not very appropriate.

“And therefore, we must go back to the drawing board to see what we can come up with which will make the WHO work the way member states would like it to work,” he said.

Investing in WHO

The minister of health for New Zealand, Andrew Little, said it is beneficial to invest sustainably in WHO as a means of strengthening the wider multilateral system, which he noted is a global health priority for New Zealand.

“As member states with diverse interests and priorities we all bring different perspectives to what investing sustainably in the WHO means and strengthening the multilateral system,” he said.

Mr Little said WHO must be appropriately and sustainably financed to effectively carry out its responsibilities. “Putting the WHO on a more stable financial footing ultimately delivers for us all and represents increased ownership for member states.”

This means ensuring the quality and quantity of our investments match the expectations from WHO, he said.

He said this will also ensure that the health needs of member states are recognised and addressed in partnership with the WHO secretariat at the country, regional and global levels.

Mr Little said on a country level, a sustainably financed and strengthened WHO provides the technical guidance that supports member states’ domestic responses to health issues and crises.

He said WHO technical processes encourage health to health cooperation among member states and knowledge sharing among them.

“This helps develop our respective national toolkits to address emerging health challenges not least, of course, those related to COVID.”

He also said it is vitally important that WHO is financed to deliver at a regional and sub-regional level, health equity and the promotion of health and well-being.

Flexible funding

In her remarks, WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said flexible funding will enable WHO to address the health systems needs of countries for preparedness.

She said: “For flexibility in funding HIV, diabetes is here screening for a range of conditions, which we don’t do at all in our very weak primary health care systems in the African region.

“I believe we could achieve huge flexibilities, efficiencies and have a much more integrated way of supporting our health systems in countries to be developed because I think it’s not only in terms of how WHO organises ourselves, deploys these resources in a region, which in hugely and multifacetedly challenged regions like Africa.”

She expressed gratitude to member states for reopening the debate and told the working group that the outcomes will be important for non-communicable diseases (NCDs.)

The WHO director-general, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the event is historic, especially for addressing significant changes to health financing.

Mr Ghebreyesus applauded member states for their contributions towards making a significant change in WHO funding. He said issues on transparency and accountability raised will be addressed.

In his remarks, Bjorn Kummel, chair of the WHA working group on sustainable financing, said the financing challenge has been considered one of the historic challenges for the global body.

Mr Kummel said one of the starting points why the board created the working group “is this huge discrepancy between what member states expect from the WHO in a crisis like the pandemic and regarding the SDGs.”

He said recommendations will be made to enable WHO to play the role that everyone envisages it to play practically- to be the leading and coordinating authority in global health, well-positioned, and well-financed.

He said the recommendation is about the substantive increase in assessed contributions.

Assessed contributions are the dues countries pay to be a member of the organisation. The amount each member state must pay is calculated relative to the country’s wealth and population.

“We reached an agreement that we would focus on reaching an aspiration of 50 per cent of the base budget, which is practically WHO core mandate, financed through assessed contributions,” he said.

Mr Kümmel said this will run for six to eight years, to provide WHO with the ground funding that is needed to play its role.

About WHA

The WHA is the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The main function of the assembly is to determine the policies of the organisation, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies and review and approve the proposed programme budget.

Annually, delegations from all around the world converge to discuss specific health agendas prepared by the executive board.

The event, which is also open to associate members, observers, invited representatives of the United Nations and other participating inter-governmental organisations, and non-state actors, is holding in Geneva.

This is the first health assembly to be held physically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the event was held virtually to manage the realities of the pandemic which started in late 2019.

The theme of the 2022 health assembly is “Health for peace, peace for health.”

The high-level event is scheduled to run from May 22 through May 28, 2022.