A former Jigawa State governor, Saminu Turaki on Monday was elected the senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), representing the Jigawa North-West Senatorial District.

Mr Turaki, who recently joined the PDP, emerged unopposed in the election that took place at Gumel Local Government Area.

Also, Hussaini Namadi and Mustapha Habib were all elected unopposed as candidates of the PDP for Jigawa Northeast and South-West respectively.

Mr Namadi represented Hadejia/Auto/Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency between 2011-2015 while Mr Habib represented Miga/Jahun Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Their election took place at Hadejia and Dutse Senatorial headquarters respectively.

The primaries were supervised by the officials from the party’s national headquarters as well as the officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

Below is the full list of candidates for the house of representatives

1. Yakubu Adamu Dan Maliki

Birnin Kudu/Buji. Federal Constituency

2. Auwal Muhammad

Gwaram Federal Constituency

3. Dahiru Madaki Katuka

Dutse/Kiyawa Federal Constituency

4. Magaji Uba Mohammed.

Jahun/Miga Federal Constituency

5. Abba Mohammed Daguro

Birniwa/Guri/ Kiri – Kasamma Federal Constituency

6. Hon. Isah Ɗan Sidi

Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency

7. Misbahu Rabiu Kaugama

Mallam Madori/ Kaugama Federal Constituency

8. Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu

Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency

9. Sani Haruna Babura

Babura/ Garki Federal Constituency

10. Habu Ahmed Dan Ango

Gumel/ Maigatari/Gagarawa/Sule Tankarkar Federal Constituency

11. Hamza Ahmed Gudaji.

Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi Federal Constituency.