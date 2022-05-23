An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Monday sentenced a dismissed police officer, Mohammed Alidu, to life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old schoolgirl in a barrack.

The judge, Abiola Soladoye, in her judgement, held that Mr Alidu was a disgrace to the police because he failed to uphold law and order and went about frolicking with an underage girl.

Mrs Soladoye held that the prosecution had convincingly proved the charge of defilement against the convict beyond any reasonable doubt.

She said the survivor’s evidence was fully corroborated by the medical evidence.

“The evidence of the survivor is the most credible evidence in identifying the perpetrator.

“The vivid and oral testimony of the survivor satisfies the court that prosecution has proved every inch of the ingredients.

“He is a disgrace to the entire police because he failed to uphold law and order as he went on a frolic of his own by engaging in bizarre and irresponsible behaviour turning the barracks into a sex den.

“It is most chilling. The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment without the option of a fine.

“He should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government,” the judge held.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four witnesses testified against Mr Alidu in the trial.

According to the prosecution team, Olusola Soneye, Olufunke Adegoke and Abimbola Abolade, Mr Alidu committed the offence on June 29, 2018, at Makinde Police Barracks Road, Mafoluku, Oshodi.

The prosecution said that Mr Alidu grabbed the survivor into a wooden house on her way to school and raped her.

They submitted that the defendant was apprehended after the survivor reported the case at the police station.

The prosecutors said the defendant confessed to raping the survivor, blaming it on the devil but later denied it as an after-thought.

NAN reports that the prosecutors said the offence contravened Sections 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)