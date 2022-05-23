The police have lost yet another senior officer, Donald Awunah, an Assistant Inspector General (AIG).

Mr Awunah died in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness, according to a statement by the police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi.

An indigene of Benue State, Mr Awunah was the AIG in charge of Zone 16 Yenagoa, Bayelsa. He once served as the spokesperson of the police.

His death comes barely two months after the Force lost another senior officer, Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

The late Mr Egbunike also died after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital.

The statement by Mr Adejobi said the IGP, Usman Alkali, has condoled with the immediate family, relatives, fellow coursemates, and friends of the late Mr Awunah.

IGP MOURNS DEMISE OF EMINENT COMMUNICATOR, DON AWUNAH

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of an eminent communicator, ardent officer, and Member of the National Institute, AIG Donald Ngorngor Awunah, psc(+), fnipr, fsi, mni, which occurred in the early hours of today, Monday 23rd May, 2022, at Garki Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

AIG Awunah, who hailed from Benue State, was a one-time Spokesperson for the Force, and was until his death the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16 Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March, 1988, and was a dedicated officer with great passion for training and development and was at a time the Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos.

The Inspector-General of Police, acknowledges his resourcefulness and commitment to duty. He hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, fellow coursemates, and friends of the deceased AIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays for the repose of his soul.

