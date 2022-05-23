President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, arrived in Kano for the 58th Anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

The programme tagged NAF Day Celebration 2022 billed to hold between May 19 and 21 was postponed to honour the lives of nine people killed by an explosion in the state.

The president, who is the Special Guest of Honour at the event, visited the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, for a courtesy visit.

At the emir’s palace, Mr Buhari was seen alongside Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of the state, while the emir welcomed them into the palace.

The president is expected to commission seven new Pakistani-built Super Mushshak (MFI-17) military aircraft, as part of efforts to boost the capacity of the 58-year-old Nigerian Air Force

Meanwhile, many are speculating that the president, while in Kano, may intervene in the lingering crisis rocking his party, the All Progressives Congress, in the state.

While at the Emir’s palace, the president paid a condolence visit to the bereaved families of the nine persons who died in the Sabon Gari explosion last Tuesday.

Mr Buhari told the bereaved families who assembled at the Emir’s palace that he is in Kano for a national assignment but considered it mandatory to see them and show his sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Mr Ado-Bayero, thanked the president for the visit. He said residents of Kano are not surprised by the president’s visit because the president has always identified with the masses.

The emir prayed that credible leaders will emerge during the forthcoming General Elections in 2023.

The President left the Emir’s palace for Nigeria Air Force Base in Kano for the commissioning of the new military aircraft his administration procured from Pakistan.