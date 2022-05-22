The police in Kano have provided more details about how last Tuesday’s explosion in the city happened.

The police also said they have arrested suspects in connection with the explosion. The number of arrested suspects was not disclosed.

According to the police, an investigation revealed that the explosion occurred after a mixed chemical/gas soluble was exposed to a source of heat.

The police said the chemical that caused the explosion was from the store of an alleged illegal dealer in toxic chemicals, Michael Adejo, who was also killed in the blast.

At least nine people were killed and a building destroyed in the blast in the densely populated Aba/court road, Sabon Gari area of the city.

The police said eight people, including some pupils of the nearby Winners Kids Academy, sustained injuries in the blast.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement, said those that lost their lives as a result of the explosion are Ejike Vincent (Wielder) Michael Adejo (Chemical Seller) Musa Kalla (Tea Seller) and Christiana Abosade.

Others were identified as Mary and Austine Dada; Madam Owoleke; Omo Ben; and Bose Oladapo.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that among the nine victims of the explosion, one of them deals in illicit storage of toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials.

Mr Kiyawa said items recovered at the scene include; five bottles of different brands of an acidic liquid, Three bags of potassium substance, one jerry can of mixed chemicals, six and a half cartons of tobacco, and five drums of chemicals.

“Technical investigation conducted by the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) revealed that the explosion is suspected to have occurred as a result of mixed chemical/gas reactions exposed to a source of heat, such as fire, spark or increase in pressure resulting in combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion which can have shattering effects.

“Meanwhile, arrests have been made linking one of the collapsed shops with dealings in sales of illicit, toxic chemical substances and combustible materials suspected to be used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Evidence of purchase was also recovered. An investigation is in progress,” the police said.