Rotimi Amaechi, a presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he is more experienced than all the other aspirants vying to clinch the party’s ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Amaechi stated this in an interview with journalists shortly after an interactive session with APC delegates in Gombe State on Saturday.

Other APC presidential aspirants include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan are also in the race.

“I am more experienced than all of them; I have been governor, minister and Speaker, all for two terms.

“I have been a Director-General of President Buhari’s campaign. I have toured round the country, I took the President to the 36 states of the Federation.

“I took my time to understand what is going on,” Mr Amaechi said.

He said he had gone round 31 states of the country and Gombe is the 31st state and from Sunday going forward “I will cover the remaining five states.”

Earlier, he urged the delegates to vote for him for the overall benefits of all Nigerians.

He said he had the energy, the capability and the strength to be the president. “I became House of Assembly member at 24, Governor at 44 and by God’s grace I will be President at 58.”

He said if given the mandate, he would provide infrastructure in Gombe and introduce agricultural programmes to create jobs for the people.

In the area of security, Mr Amaechi said he would handle the matter appropriately because he has done it when he was the Governor of Rivers.

In his speech earlier, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said Gombe is home for Mr Amaechi because it’s purely APC state.

“We have all the three senators and our six House of Representatives members are APC, 19 out of 24 Assembly members are APC,” he said.

He said Mr Amaechi had shown the capacity to deliver any political position, going by his credentials from being Honourable member, Right Honourable Speaker, Governor to Minister and only God knows if you get to that level you’re aspiring to, all your political dreams would have been sealed,” he said

He said Gombe is ready for him. “As a leader of the party in the state, I want to assure you that these delegates you have seen are speaking with one voice. We will stand and fight and return APC Government by God’s grace,” he said.

(NAN)