The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that it discovered “unidentified human remains” on the runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

In a statement by Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, FAAN’s acting corporate affairs general manager, FAAN said a motorized cleaner cleared to carry out cleaning of the runway discovered the remains in the night.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public of an incident in which an unidentified human remains were found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday, May 19, 2022,” the statement said.

As a result, FAAN said the runway was temporarily closed between 1:10 am and 3:43 am in order to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains.

“Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours,” it said.

According to the statement, investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly.