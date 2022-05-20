Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has sued the federal government at the Federal High Court in Abuja, over the deadly attack on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

Gunmen had on March 28 bombed the Kaduna-bound train, killing eight passengers with several others abducted by the attackers.

Nearly two months after the incident, most of the abductees remain with their captors, while the federal government announced that it was reopening train services on the Abuja-Kaduna.

But in the fresh suit filed on Monday, Mr Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and another human rights lawyer in his law firm, Marshall Abubakar, asked the court to stop the government from resuming train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route pending the provision of adequate security for intending passengers.

According to court filings seen by this reporter, the plaintiffs listed the minister of transportation, the Nigeria Railway Corporation and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, as defendants.

Messrs Falana and Abubakar who claim to “frequent the Abuja to Kaduna train lines,” argue that it is the government’s responsibility to “secure the railway lines linking Kaduna

State to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, before the recommencement of railway transportation services.”

The plaintiffs based their case on Sections 33 and 34 of the Nigerian Constitution, and Articles 4 & 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Prayers

The plaintiffs urged the court to declare that everyone residing in Nigeria is entitled to the protection of their fundamental right to life guaranteed by the constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Messrs Falana and Abubakar also prayed the court to declare that the brutal killing of unarmed passengers in the Abuja – Kaduna bound train by armed gangs/Boko Haram terrorists on the 28th day of March 2022 is illegal and unconstitutional.

They asked for “an order mandating” the government “to protect the lives and properties of every passenger plying the Kaduna- Abuja Railway lines(and indeed all other railway lines in Nigeria) by recruiting adequate security personnel and security gadgets to guard and protect every of such passengers utilizing the public railway transportation system in Nigeria.”

Furthermore, the plaintiffs begged the court to make “an order mandating the respondents’ officials whose criminal negligence caused the bomb attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, to be investigated and prosecuted.”

“An order mandating the respondents to forthwith secure the release of all the persons kidnapped in the Abuja to Kaduna bound train who were kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram terrorists/ kidnappers on the 28th day of March 2022 and to give weekly reports on the progress of rescue.”

They are also seeking “an order mandating the respondents to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of the chilling attack on the Abuja- Kaduna bound train on March 28, 2022.”

‘We risk being hurt by terrorists’

In an affidavit deposed to by Mr Abubakar, the plaintiffs said they lost friends and associates in the ill-fated Kaduna-bound train.

“That the 1st applicant (Mr Falana) and I lost friends and associates who were passengers in the ill-fated Kaduna bound train.

“That almost all the persons who were kidnapped in the said train are still unaccounted for and their whereabouts unknown.”

He disclosed that “friends and relatives” of the plaintiffs “fallen victims of kidnapping by these terrorists, while the 1st applicant and I who constantly ply the Kaduna-Abuja train,” and thereby “risk being kidnapped by these armed gangs if nothing drastic is done by the respondents to stop the menace of daring attacks on the rail.”

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how bandits on March 28 ambushed the train heading for Kaduna from Abuja after bombing its rail track.

The horrific attack was attributed to the failure of the authorities to act on intelligence reports.

In the train attack, at least eight passengers were killed in the incident, while 168 others were kidnapped or declared missing. Out of the figure, one person was recently freed.

The families of the abductees have vowed to disrupt train services if their loved ones are not rescued.

It was the second time the rail line between Abuja and Kaduna would be the target of bandits.

Meanwhile, the suit is yet to be assigned to a judge for a hearing.

