As the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an alert over the monkeypox infection situation in Britain, it has explained that the viral infection seems to have been locally acquired in the country.

The global body, in a publication on its website on Wednesday, said “based on currently available information, the infection seems to have been locally acquired in the United Kingdom.”

It, however, noted that the extent of local transmission is still “unclear at this stage and there is the possibility of identification of further cases.”

The new development may have cleared Nigeria from the initial suspicion that the first case reported by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) was a traveller who arrived in England from Nigeria. The report had indicated that the individual must have contracted the infection in Nigeria.

But the Nigerian authorities have also denied infection spread in the country, but confirmed that 15 cases have been reported in 2022 and eight deaths recorded from the disease in the last 15 years.

WHO has also commended the UK authorities for the efforts, saying “…once monkeypox was suspected, authorities in the United Kingdom promptly initiated appropriate public health measures, including isolation of the cases and extensive forward and backward contact tracing to enable source identification.”

It said as of May 18, 2022, a total of nine infections have now been confirmed in the UK, five cases in Portugal with 15 cases still under investigation, while eight suspected cases of the infection were discovered in Spain.

Case description

The WHO further gave a breakdown and description of the confirmed infections in its latest publication, which revolves around the symptoms and two clades of monkeypox infection.

It said that the first identified case developed a rash on May 5 and was admitted to a hospital in London on May 6 before the case was transferred to a specialist infectious disease centre for ongoing care.

Another confirmed case developed a vesicular rash on April 30, confirmed to have monkeypox on May 13, and is in a stable condition.

It added that two laboratory-confirmed cases and one probable case reported by the UK belong to the same family, adding that the probable cause is epidemiologically linked to the two confirmed cases and has fully recovered.

The West African clade of monkeypox was identified in the two confirmed cases using reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) on vesicle swabs on May 12 and 13 respectively.

On May 15, WHO was notified of four additional laboratory confirmed cases, all identified among gay men attending Sexual Health Services and presenting with a vesicular rash. All four were confirmed to have the West African clade of the monkeypox virus.

Clades of monkeypox

The WHO further explained that there are two clades of monkeypox virus: the West African clade and the Congo Basin (Central African) clade.

The West African clade of monkeypox virus infection sometimes leads to severe illness in some individuals, the disease is usually self-limiting with documented case fatality ratio to be around one per cent.

The fatality rate of the Congo Basin clade may, however, be as high as 10 per cent, as children are also at higher risk, and monkeypox during pregnancy may lead to complications, congenital monkeypox, or stillbirth.

It added that “milder cases of monkeypox may go undetected and represent a risk of person-to-person transmission.”

Vaccination

Speaking on vaccination, the WHO stated that it has been proven that the vaccination for smallpox is protective against monkeypox while the approved vaccines for monkeypox are not yet available worldwide.

“Historically, vaccination against smallpox was shown to be protective against monkeypox.

“While one vaccine (MVA-BN) and one specific treatment (tecovirimat) were approved for monkeypox, in 2019 and 2022 respectively, these countermeasures are not yet widely available, and populations worldwide under the age of 40 or 50 years no longer benefit from the protection afforded by prior smallpox vaccination programmes.”

Public health response

As a means to curb the spread of the infection, WHO said health authorities in the UK have commenced the coordination of an extensive contact tracing for those who have had contact with the confirmed cases.

It said: “Contacts are being assessed based on their level of exposure and followed up through active or passive surveillance for 21 days from the date of last exposure to a case. Vaccination is being offered to higher risk contacts.

“A detailed backwards contact tracing investigation is also being carried out to determine the likely route of acquisition and establish whether there are any further chains of transmission within the United Kingdom for all cases.

“Sexual contacts and venues visited (for example saunas, bars, and clubs) are actively being investigated for the four GBMSM cases.”