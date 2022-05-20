Some members of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have protested an alleged plot to violate a consent judgement that resolved the protracted split within the party in the state.

The members said the judgement, if not implemented, could lead to a renewal of the factional crisis between the rival groups loyal to the late Buruji Kashamu and Oladipupo Adebutu in the state.

According to a petition dated May 18 and addressed to the party’s national chairman, Iyiorcha Ayu, the protesting members accused the supporters of a House of Reps aspirant, Adesegun Adekoya, of being behind the plot to ignore the judgment.

Mr Adekoya did not respond to phone calls and a text message.

The petition, titled ‘Ogun PDP consent judgement is sacrosanct, violation is contempt of court’, was signed by Abiola Adetola and Ademola Nasir.

“These desperate chieftains are bent on imposing their preferred aspirant on the generality of party members, against the interest of justice, equity and fairness,” it read.

“We want to state that imposition of candidates against the spirit and letters of the consent judgment of Ogun PDP is wrong, vexatious and amounts to contempt of the court.

“Giving a backup to the underhand tactic will precipitate crisis and renew the factional squabbles between the erstwhile rival factions in the Ogun State chapter of PDP.”

A consent judgement by a Federal High Court, Abuja, in June last year, spelt out the Terms of Settlement among the parties to the dispute and gave effect to the sharing of party positions between the Kashamu and Adebutu groups.

“The judgement also detailed the operative terms which the parties agreed to. It further provided and guaranteed the security of tenure of all the persons nominated into positions in the Ogun State Executive Committee of PDP,” stated the petition.

One condition stipulated in the consent judgment, the petitioners said, is that candidates for one of Ijebu Central Federal Constituency, Ijebu North/Waterside/Ijebu East Federal Constituency, and Remo Federal Constituency shall be reserved for the Buruji Kashamu group.