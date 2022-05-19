About 17 houses at the Trade More Estate, Lugbe, along Airport Road, Abuja were on Thursday demolished by the Estate Development Control of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

Officials of the agency, accompanied by a joint task force comprising the police and State Security Service (SSS) personnel, entered the estate with a bulldozer around noon when most people were at work.

Flooding at the estate has become a perennial issue due to the building of houses on waterways, non-compliance with safety instructions and early warnings.

In September last year, three bodies were recovered after the estate was ravaged by a flash flood. Aside from the mortality, several houses and other valuable properties were destroyed.

Also, in 2020, one body was recovered at the estate after a similar flood in the area, prompting a warning from officials.

Despite the ugly trend, there are still houses around the waterway in the estate.

The government had also failed to take any action until last week when the Minister of FCT, Bello Mohammed, approved the demolition of 23 houses earlier marked for demolition.

However, Tunde Sholadoye, the Chairman of Phase I, Trade Moore Residents Association, informed PREMIUM TIMES that officials from Estate Development Control, on Tuesday, marked about 102 buildings for demolition, aside from the 23 announced in the press statement.

Mr Sholadoye said the residents had agreed to the demolition of the initial 23 houses, while there was an ongoing discussion between the residents, developers and the government officials.

“There was an ongoing conversation within us and development control as of Tuesday.

“The initial ones marked in 2021 should be about 21. We all agreed that those houses are on water path. Unfortunately, in the middle of that conversation, they came,” Mr Sholadoye said.

Some of the buildings demolished were marked on Tuesday, May 15, with the 48 hours notice written in red paint.

The demolition stopped around 2:30 p.m. after some of the residents pleaded that they should be allowed to move out their belongings.

Owners of some of the houses marked for demolition but which are yet to be demolished had to move out their belongings just as they also try to salvage other parts of the buildings like aluminium windows, roofs and gates.

Others were seen trying to remove some of their properties from the rubble at the time of this report.