The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, recalled how in 2014 the immediate past minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was allegedly persecuted by the immediate past government of Goodluck Jonathan for trying to convince his supporters to join the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Amaechi met Mr Ganduje while in Kano to canvas the support of the state’s delegates for the upcoming presidential primary of the party.

Mr Ganduje repeatedly commended Mr Amaechi while calling him Mr Project.

He said the railway projects by the Nigerian government under Mr Amaechi’s watch connecting Kano to other cities have consolidated the position of Kano as a major commercial centre in West Africa.

“But what is important is that we know your antecedents, we know what you could do, we struggled together. I remembered when you (Mr Amaechi) come to Kano to convince us to join APC, they did not allow you to take your flight out of Kano.

“The then federal government was pursuing you, they traced you in Kano making a discussion on how to form a meagre party that will defeat a sitting government, you (Mr Amaechi) drove from Kano to Abuja by road, I can still remember that we know how you suffered, Mr Ganduje said.

The governor told the gathering that when he told his friend in Rivers (Governor Nyesom Wike while in Kano for the presidential campaign) that he will be a good loser, “I think, I was doing a fight for you (Mr Amaechi), you could understand where I was going when I mentioned that.”

“Your excellency one other issue that is in your favour is that in our party, some people believed that the next president should come from the Northern part of the country but we said no, by making such a statement, you are still in the market.

“You are most welcome, there is no doubt Kano is a swing state, we will be swinging while we continue praying,” he said.