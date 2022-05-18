The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the timetable for its primary elections.

According to the reviewed timetable released by the National Public Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on Wednesday, the party will now hold its special convention to elect its presidential candidate on May 29 and 30.

The National Executive Committee of the Party had, during its last meeting, settled for May 30 to June 1.

NEC also transferred all decision making powers to the NWC until after the primary elections.

Mr Morka said the schedules of primaries for Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly have also been changed.

The primaries for the House of Representatives and Governorship will now hold on the same day, May 26, while May 27 was fixed for appeal.

May 27 is the new date for primaries for the Senate and State House of Assembly while May 28 is the date for the appeal.

In the previous timetable, the primary election for the governorship aspirant was to hold on May 20, while May 22 was fixed for the State House of Assembly primaries.

Primaries for the Senate and House of Representatives were initially scheduled for May 24 and 25, respectively.

Mr Morka did not, however, state the reason for the review.

The presidential primaries of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, will hold on May 28 and 29 at the Mooshod Abiola Stadium in Abuja, while the ruling party is expected to use the Eagle Square.

Suleiman Argungu, the national organising secretary of the APC, had during the inauguration of the screening committees for Governorship and National Assembly on Monday, said the screening of the presidential aspirants is fixed for May 23.

All political parties have June 3 as the deadline for the conduct of their primaries according to the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).