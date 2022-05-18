The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, told All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in the state that he was not going to contest for the party’s presidential ticket against the immediate past minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking to the delegates at the Manpower Development Institute, Dutse, in the presence of Mr Amaechi, the governor said he was prepared to drop his interest for the party’s ticket for the former minister.

“Some of you might begin to think that (Mr) Badaru is also a presidential aspirant, but I assure that there is no contest between me and (Mr) Amaechi. This is because we belong to one father (President Muhammadu Buhari) and we respect our father and for sure, we will move in one direction.

“We are both the children of President Muhammadu Buhari, who loves us dearly, respects us and in whatever we do, certainly, must have the blessing and that blessing we respect.

“So Jigawa delegates, when you think of me, think of (Mr) Amaechi because we are the children of President Buhari, so on that day, it’s either I run or he runs, but for sure, I cannot run against him.”

Earlier, the former minister appealed to the APC delegates to vote for him because of his competence

He challenged the delegates not to vote for him because he is a southerner or northerner but because he is the only Nigerian among all the contestants for the presidency that has both the legislative and executive experiences, saying he understands Nigeria better.

Mr Ameachi, while addressing the delegates, said: “Judge me by past records, not what people think and say I am. I have to be the president of Nigeria because of trajectory.”

He said it would not be fair for the North to abandon the south-south in its hours of need because of the long-standing political relationship between the two regions.

He was accompanied on the visit by a large crowd of followers including a former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, a former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, and an APC chieftain, Nasiru Danu.