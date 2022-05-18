A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Olawale Oluwo, has said he would return the state’s wealth to “the true owners.”

He also told journalists at his formal declaration event in Ikeja on Wednesday that he believes the state is capable of attaining self-sufficiency in the provision of basic amenities “just like Dubai.”

Mr Oluwo angrily resigned his position as a commissioner in 2018 and defected to the major opposition party, PDP, after his principal, Akinwunmi Ambode, lost the APC ticket in 2018.

He has since returned to the APC.

Last Thursday in Abuja, he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the governorship of Lagos on the APC platform.

Why I’m contesting

The former Lagos Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources said his administration will be a reform-minded one that will focus on security, energy, health, education, traffic, the creative economy, and others.

“If given the opportunity to govern Lagos State, I will provide the leadership for a new team that will work to restore the dignity of Lagos State and re-establish its leadership role as we used to know it,” he said.

Mr Oluwo said he would birth a new Lagos that will lead to inclusive prosperity.

“Birth a fairer Lagos that creates an opportunity for all, not just for a few. And involve youths in governance, to prepare them for a fast leadership transition,” he said.

“Re-establish the status of Lagos as a reference point for free democratic practice.

“Implement reforms in critical sectors for GDP growth, revenues, and jobs.

“Intensify industrialization drive, leveraging on energy and infrastructure

“Transparency, progressivism, inclusivity, and protection of minority rights. Reposition Lagos as an investment destination that is globally competitive.”

He pleaded with eligible voters to support his ambition and vote him as the flag bearer of the party for the race.

Mr Oluwo was the chairman of the Ambode Campaign Organisation (AMCO). After Mr Ambode was disgraced by the party, Mr Oluwo joined the PDP and actively campaigned for the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election, Jimi Agbaje.

He is one of the three APC governorship aspirants in the state running for the party’s ticket on May 20.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has already received the endorsement of Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader, and the Governance Advisory Council, Lagos APC’s highest decision-making body.

Another aspirant, AbdulAhmed Mustapha, a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, told journalists on Monday that he is running to inject “new ideas“ into governance.

There are speculations that Mr Ambode, who has remained at the party’s periphery after he left office, is behind Mr Oluwo’s aspiration.

But at the end of his formal declaration on Wednesday, Mr Oluwo declined to field questions from journalists, saying “until it is time for campaign.”

He, however, said journalists could reach out to him for interviews.