A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, said the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was lying when he told a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, that he and six other governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had planned to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr El-Rufai, who was speaking, praising Mr Amaechi in Kaduna when the latter visited the state to canvass for support from the state’s delegates for the forthcoming party presidential primary, said:

“Let me tell you my history with Governor Amaechi… When we started discussing with the G-7, the seven governors that wanted to defect to the APC, I was holding nocturnal meetings with Amaechi and Governor Nyako of Adamawa State until we got five of them to move to our party, and that was the game-changer.

“And for you to understand how difficult it is, imagine Governor Amaechi of Rivers State from the same South-south with incumbent President Jonathan. He made the sacrifice to move to our party. It was a game-changer. This is part of the reason why President Buhari loves Minister Amaechi till tomorrow.

“Let me tell you, people, something when we were in CPC we were to go to Convention, and we did not have any money, Ameachi then was Governor of Rivers State under the PDP. I don’t know-how he got to know, then he asked how much was needed to hold the Convention and he gave us the money. It was the money we used for the Convention. Since then President asked me to continue talking to him. When they were meeting thinking of defecting to APC we used to meet with the Seven Governors before two chickened out,” Mr El-Rufai said.

But Mr Lamido said the events leading to the defection of some PDP governors in 2015 did not happen the way Mr El-Rufai stated them.

“At no time did we ever have a meeting as a group of Seven Governors with El Rufai. Not that I know of!

“There never was a time when we met and resolved to join APC talk-less of Two Governors chickening out. The two governors have the courage and honour to stand by that ‘resolution’ if it was ever made!

"It became obvious for me to make this clarification so as to correct whatever impression El Rufai's revelation may create on the two governors.

“At any rate, the group of the Seven Governors was purely formed to fight for and enthrone internal democracy in PDP and the joining of APC was never in our remotest consideration.

“It is also important to state whatever we say as Nigerians, we must avoid speaking from both ends of the mouth, especially on corruption. We must have a moral benchmark!” Mr Lamido said.

Mr Lamido also said that Mr El-Rufai’s statement is proof that in 2015, the opposition, APC, was financed with funds from the treasury of Rivers State.

“As PDP Governors then, we reposed absolute trust and confidence in each other. We never for once thought Ameachi was running with deer and hunting with the hound!