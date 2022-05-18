Nigeria’s meteorological agency, NiMet, has told residents of the FCT, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Cross River, Kwara, Niger, and Kogi states to brace up for moderate to heavy rainfall within the next three days.

The agency also forecast similar weather conditions for Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, the FCT, Nassarawa, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi State from Wednesday morning to Friday evening,

Most parts of the northwest are expected to experience light rainfall, Nimet said in its weather advisory Tuesday.

“As a result of the expected moderate to heavy rainfall in the next three days, there are chances of flash flooding of roads and low-lying settlements,” the agency said. It added that “there could be disruption of traffic due to flooded or closed roads, reduction in visibility, likely damage to mud houses and possible disruption in flight operations.”

The rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, lightning and thunder, hence the falling of weak buildings and displacement of makeshift structures are likely, NiMet said.

Hence, it advised the public to exercise restraint, disconnect electrical appliances before, not during the storm, and avoid standing or parking cars under trees as much as possible.

NiMet urges emergency agencies to be prepared and keep monitoring to avoid low-level areas and fast-flowing runoff waters.

It also advised the public to be prepared for these events to avoid damage from rain-related hazards.