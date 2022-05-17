Despite complaints by some candidates who experienced technical hitches during this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has maintained that it is not rescheduling tests for any candidate.

The examination body also warned candidates against fraudsters claiming to increase candidates’ scores in their UTME results.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how technical hitches affected candidates who sat for the computer-based tests in Keffi, Nasarawa State; Lagos and Benin in Edo States.

JAMB at the weekend announced the release of the results of over 1.7 million candidates that sat the examination this year.

In a statement by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head of protocol and public affairs, the board countered rumours that there are errors in the released results.

The statement read in part: “UTME is a computer-based test that is scored electronically with no human mediation whatsoever.

“The unfounded rumours making the rounds are nothing but the products of the deceitful brains of the masterminds of these baseless imputations.”

JAMB insisted that there is no room for errors in its electronic scoring system nor does it plan to organise another UTME.

The statement added: “This clarification became necessary following reports of a purported rescheduling of the UTME from a section of the social media citing phantom errors in the computer scoring system and a purported apology from JAMB to the effect that another UTME would be organised.

“The Board wishes to state that the report is not only false, mischievous but also misleading and crafted out of the frustration and inability of these fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting candidates owing to the series of innovative strategies the Board had put in place to protect candidates.”

The Board, therefore, advised candidates to avail themselves of its user-friendly advisories on assessing their 2022 UTME results and other processes through periodic visits to www.jamb.gov.ng.