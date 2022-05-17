Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has inaugurated the committees that will screen aspirants running for Houses of Assembly.

The APC also inaugurated special congress committees to elect local governments, state and national delegates.

The inauguration was held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, who represented the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, inaugurated the committees.

While inaugurating the special committees, Mr Kyari said they will be charged with the duty to “supervise the committees that will go the various states and screen the state House of Assembly aspirants and conduct appeal after the screening and also conduct congress to elect the local government, state and national delegates.”

He highlighted the importance of the post-Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“This transition is very key to leaving a lasting legacy for the president, his excellency Muhammadu Buhari. We are on the verge of electing new leaders for the post-Buhari era and that is why you are chosen to spearhead it,” Mr Kyari stated.

Speaking to the Chairperson and Secretaries, the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, said all the committees will be provided with the required guidelines on screening the aspirants.

He added that the committees must comply with section 84(3), which provides that political parties cannot disqualify an aspirant except based on the provisions in the Constitution.

“A political party shall not impose nomination qualification or disqualification criteria, measures, or conditions on any aspirant or candidate for any election in its constitution, guidelines, or rules for nomination of candidates for elections, except as prescribed under sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 177 and 187 of the Constitution,” section 84(3) of the electoral act reads.

After Mr Argungu’s speech, the other segments of the event were done behind closed doors.

Last week, the party inaugurated the committees that screened the governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants.