The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has finally stepped down from office to contest for president.

Mr Amaechi tendered his resignation letter on Monday, the deadline issued by President Muhammadu Buhari to political appointees contesting elections to resign.

Mr Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election in April.

The resignation was conveyed in a letter in which Mr Amaechi thanked the president for the opportunity to serve and requested his support.

“It is with mixed feelings that I tender my resignation as the Minister of Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to contest for the Presidential ticket of our great party, the All Progressives Congress,” he said.

“Your Excellency, it has been a great honor and privilege serving as a member of your cabinet following your historic victory at the polls in 2015. Under your administration, the Ministry of Transportation has recorded significant achievements, made possible by your visionary support and commitment to ensuring that we deliver on our mandate.

“As I embark on the next phase of our mission to work towards a better Nigeria for ALL NIGERIANS, I humbly seek Your Excellency’s prayers, and blessings, and look towards your continuous support and guidance.

“Your Excellency, whilst humbly seeking your kind consideration of my request please accept the assurances of my highest esteem” the letter read in parts.”

“VIOLATIONS”

As minister, Mr Amaechi supervised the completion of the Abuja–Kaduna, Lagos–Ibadan, and Warri –Itakpe rail lines and commencement of rail services.

He also repeatedly violated federal laws and regulations in many of his ministry’s dealings.

The most recent and perhaps the most controversial was the award of a sensitive maritime contract to an unqualified medical company in 2021.

The contract received the direct approval of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Bureau of Public Procurement called the award “embarrassing”.

Mr Amaechi also ordered the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to award contracts to some hand-picked local companies.

Mr Amaechi is one of several ministers who indicated interest to run for president. Some later withdrew their ambitions after the president directed them to resign first.