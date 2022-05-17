An explosion has gone off at the densely populated Aba road of Sabon Gari market in Kano State.

The blast has resulted in panic as parents were seen horridly evacuating their wards from school.

A dismembered body of one person was seen after the explosion. The source of the explosion is not yet ascertained but many speculate that it was caused by a suicide bomber.

Others said the explosion is suspected to be from a gas refilling shop.

More details later…