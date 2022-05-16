A former governor of Jigawa State Saminu Turaki, on Monday, rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ending his sojourn in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Turaki returned to the PDP alongside top APC politicians from his district including a former Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Ladi Dansure.

The former governor told reporters in his Kano residence that he rejoined the PDP to move Jigawa forward and to liberate people from the dictatorial rules of the APC.

“As a leader I didn’t join PDP to get any position but, rather I will do my best and lead the party to victory in the forthcoming 2023 general election,” he said.

However, PREMIUM TIMES learned that Mr Turaki is contesting for the Jigawa North-west senatorial district

An aspirant for the seat under the PDP, Nasiru Roni, has stepped down for him, sources told PREMIUM TIMES

In his remarks, the state’s PDP chairperson, Babandi Gumel, said, the former governor rejoined the PDP with thousands of his supporters.

He said Mr Turaki was welcomed by the entire family of the PDP in Jigawa including former governor Sule Lamido.

The PDP chairman assured the defectors that the party will be fair to all members new and old.

Mr Turaki, who served two terms as governor of Jigawa from 1999 to 2007, is facing a 32-count charge of misappropriating N36 billion while in office.