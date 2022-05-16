At least seven persons were killed by suspected bandits at Karfi community in Takai Local Government Area of Kano State.

Residents said the gunmen also abducted the head of the community and injured three others.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, told reporters that security operatives were dispatched to the area and are trailing the criminals.

A journalist, Sale Hussaini, told reporters Monday afternoon that the gun-wielding persons launched the attack on Saturday at 11 p.m. and went straight to the residence of the traditional ruler.

He identified the village head as Abdul-Hayatu Ilu. He said one of the seven persons killed was the neighbour of the abducted traditional ruler who was shot after raising an alarm.

Five others were killed at Tudun Makama, a neighbouring community, where locals rushed towards the bandits after one of their motorcycles was involved in an accident.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the locals were gunned down while rushing to help the gunmen whom they mistook for law-abiding citizens.

He identified those killed as Tasi’u Birniyo; Ali Yahaya; Hashimu Amo; and Sadiqu Hussaini.

Others are Ahmadu Danlanbu; Bala Audu, and Shu’aibu Agwar-maji.

Three others injured victims are responding to treatment at Birnin Kudu Hospital in neighbouring Jigawa State.

Unlike other troubled North-west states, Kano rarely experiences any act of banditry.