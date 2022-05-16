A presidential aspirant and Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, has denied claims he had formed an alliance with the former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, or any presidential aspirant in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

There were reports that Mr Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the Ogun senator, separately, at his Abuja residence.

Over the weekend, there were rumours that Mr Amosun had agreed to step down for Mr Tinubu.

Mr Amosun was also alleged to have picked the senatorial ticket to re-contest for the Ogun central senatorial seat.

PREMIUM TIMES reports how Amosun and Osinbajo currently nurse grudges over Ogun 2019 governorship race.

It will be recalled that at the expiration of Mr Amosun’s second term in office, he anointed Adekunle Akinlade as his successor. But that plan was believed to have been thwarted by the vice president, who backed his kinsman and eventual winner, Dapo Abiodun.

Mr Amosun claimed he visited Abuja 28 times to appeal to the Adams Oshiomole-led national working committee of the party but he did not have his way. In frustration, Mr Akinlade moved to the Allied Peoples Movement to run in the 2019 election but was defeated by Mr Abiodun.

A statement signed by Mr Amosun’s aide, Bola Adeyemi, and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, said the senator remains a presidential aspirant.

Mr Adeyemi added that his boss remained focused on the race and did not form any form of alliance with anyone nor did he pick a senatorial ticket.

The statement reads in part, “The first false claim was that Senator Amosun has been cleared to contest for the Senate while the second claim that Senator Amosun is set to align with a named presidential aspirant for the presidential contest.

“The two news stories are false. They are instances of the brand of politics that responsible Nigerians abhor.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Amosun procured only the forms for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and did not attend the screening exercise for Senatorial aspirants because he is not one.

“Also, Senator Amosun is in the race for the presidential ticket of the APC and has no plans to align with any politician in the race.”