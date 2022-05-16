A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Sylvester Ntefre, has been shot dead by gunmen.

Mr Ntefre, who celebrated his 80th birthday early this year, was killed in Ekparakwa around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Gunmen reportedly invaded his residence in Ekparakwa, along Abak-Ikot Abasi Road in a black SUV and shot sporadically to scare neighbours before abducting the man.

The sound from the gunshots reportedly attracted youths in the area who, alongside the police, chased the gunmen, forcing them to abandon the SUV they came with.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES there was a shootout between the kidnappers and the police during the chase.

Mr Ntefre’s body was later found near a bush with bullet wounds.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday.

Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, said the commissioner of police in the state has ordered the case transferred to the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department.

He assured the public that the perpetrators of the crime will be arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Ntefre was a community leader and a former state chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party.

He later defected to the ruling PDP in the state during Governor Victor Attah’s administration and was appointed the chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission.

A Catholic Priest, Alphonsius Eboh, was abducted last week about two kilometers from where Mr Ntefre was shot dead. He was later released after ransom-payment.

A Pentecostal preacher in the state, John Okoriko, was also abducted at his church headquarters in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, about three kilometers from Mr Ntefre’s resident.