The Dutse Emirate Council, Jigawa State, on Sunday, said the emir, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, had informed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of his unavailability prior to his visit to the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the emir was not available during the Vice President’s visit. Mr Osinbajo was visiting to woo delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to vote for him during the forth coming party primary election.

The state governor and his deputy were also not available during the visit.

The Vice President later met with delegates at the Three Star Hotel, Dutse.

The secretary, Dutse Emirate Council, Wada Alhaji, said contrary to speculations, it is untrue that the Emir left the state while Mr Osinbajo was about to visit him on Saturday.

Earlier before the visit, the official said the Dutse Emirate Council, in an official correspondence through the office of the Special Assistant political matters, office of the vice President, Abdulraman Yola, notified them about the emir’s engagement in Abuja.

“The Emirate has asked the Vice President’s team that his representative the ‘Galadima of Dutse’ a senior emirate official and kingmaker, Basiru Sanusi, will represent the Emir during the visit.

“The Emirate also suggested an alternative of rescheduling the visit to enable them to meet the emir at the palace, Mr Alhaji said.

“As I speak with you now, the Emir is still in Abuja since last week, he is expected back home on Tuesday,” the Emirate official added.