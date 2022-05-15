A lawmaker, Murtala Kore, representing Dambatta Local Government Area at the Kano State House of Assembly, has denied reports that he defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP).

The report had claimed Mr Kore with the chief of staff of the governor of the state, Ali Makoda, among other politicians, defected from the APC.

But Mr Kore told Freedom Radio Sunday afternoon that the report was fictitious.

“I am still a member of the All Progressives Congress I have not defected from the party, I am appealing to the members of my constituents to disregard the report.

“I am also appealing to the party’s faithful to come out and support the APC and its candidates contesting all the elective positions from the national to the local level, Mr Kore said

The lawmaker, however, acknowledged the crisis in the state chapter of the party but claimed the disagreement had been resolved.

Many members of the PDP and APC, including federal and state lawmakers, have defected to NNPP in Kano.

Observers believed the defection of Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, from the PDP to the NNPP, has led to high ranking politicians in the state moving into the new party.