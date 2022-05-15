Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has condemned the lynching of a female student, Deborah Samuel, for alleged blasphemy.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ms Samuel was lynched by suspected fellow students of an education college in Sokoto. The mob accused Ms Samuel, a Christian, of denigrating the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad.

In his reaction, Mr Osinbajo, in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page, described the killing as ‘attrocious’ and ‘unfortunate’.

The killing led to violence in Sokoto Saturday after police arrested two suspects for their alleged roles in the murder.

The protesters in the Muslim-majority state demanded the release of the suspects and later attacked two churches in the state.

The Sokoto State Government has since declared a curfew in the state.

Read Mr Osinbajo’s full statement below.

I must say that the killing of Deborah Samuel is a deeply distressing thing, very disturbing – such an attrocious killing of the young lady by a mob who took the law into their own hands. It is very unfortunate.

The President has reacted to this, a statement which was issued earlier condemning the action.

The swift reaction of the Sokoto State Government and also the Sultan of Sokoto is highly commendable. Their swift reaction to the situation clearly demonstrated the outrage of millions of Nigerians and also demonstrated the desire of everyone to ensure that the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and prosecuted.

As the President said, there’s really no excuse for anyone to take the law into their own hands no matter the provocation, there are set processes for ensuring that we are able to redress whatever wrongs that are done against us.

We must express our condolence to the family of the young lady Deborah Samuel. I can’t imagine how her parents, siblings and members of her family feel, not just about her death, but the very horrendous nature of its occurrence. It is very sad indeed, and I extend our sincere condolences to them. I ask that the Almighty will comfort them at this time.