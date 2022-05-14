The Kaduna State Security Council has declared a ban on religious protest in the state to ensure security of lives and property.

In a statement by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the ban is with immediate effect.

He said the decision was to check the move by “some unpatriotic elements to organize series of for-and-against protests related to security in Sokoto State, following the lynching of a student for alleged blasphemy.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, who has been briefed of the development, has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of this ban against any form of religious protest in the State.

“The Governor also charged religious leaders, community leaders and traditional rulers throughout the State to complement the efforts of government and security agencies towards the maintenance of peace and stability,” the statement added.

Mr Aruwan said security agencies in the state would stop any attempt to disrupt the peace in the state.

He also said violators would be prosecuted accordingly.

“Citizens are implored to remain calm as they go about their lawful pursuits, and to immediately report any such activity or security concern to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on 09034000060 and 08170189999,” Mr Aruwan said in the statement.