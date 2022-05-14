Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has stepped down from the governorship race of his native Kebbi State.

“I have not resigned as the Attorney General of the Federation but have only withdrawn from the Kebbi governorship race,” Mr Malami said in a short message to Vanguard newspaper.

The newspaper said the minister confirmed the development on Saturday morning but did not give reasons for the sudden change of decision.

With this development, the minister apparently prefers to keep his current job as the country’s chief law officer. He was among 10 cabinet members for which President Muhammadu Buhari held a valedictory session on Friday after they declared interest in running for elective offices.

The president held the farewell session for ministers who obtained expression of interest and nomination forms to participate in the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Malami is one of two ministers in Mr Buhari’s cabinet who declared interest in becoming governors of their respective states.

Aborted governorship race

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Malami declared his intention to contest the governorship election in Kebbi.

He said he decided to run for the position following calls on him by his supporters to do so.

“Since you want me to contest the governorship position of the state, I hereby accept your demand since you want me to do so,” he said.

“People from the state have been pressurising me to contest the governorship position in 2023.

“Going by my proper upbringing as the son of an Islamic teacher, I will not show interest to contest for any position or judge myself qualify for any position except the people of the state want me to.

“If you will support me and accept me, I wish to say I am interested in becoming the next governor of Kebbi if you permit me,” Mr Malami said at a declaration ceremony at Birnin Kebbi.

Umar Gwandu, Mr Malami’s spokesperson, did not respond to a message seeking his comment on the latest decision by his principal.