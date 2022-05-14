Top All Progressive Congress (APC) bigwigs in Kano, including the governor’s chief of staff, Alii Makoda and two House of Representatives members, Tijjani Jobe and Badamasi Ayuba, have joined New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The defections confirmed the rumour that top members of the party were going to quit the party after the governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, endorsed his deputy and commissioner of local government as the party’s candidate and running mate in next year’s governorship election respectively.

Other notable politicians that have left the party are Ahmed Muhammadu, the APC state auditor, Umar Mai Tsidau, APC youth leader and former chairman of Makoda Local Government; Halliru Danga Maigari, a former member of the House of Assembly representing Rimingado/Tofa; and Hafizu Sani Maidaji, a former member of the state House of Assembly representing Dambatta Constituency.

Mr Ganduje’s arch-rival and former godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is the National Leader of the party and PREMIUM TIMES learned that apart from the ‘internal crisis” in APC, Mr Kwankwaso actively wooed some of the officials to join his party.

A former speaker of the state’s assembly, and House of Representatives member, Alhasan Rurum, a former adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Kawu Sumaila and Aminu Garo, a notable politician in the state were among the first set of politicians to defect from the APC.

Mr Makoda, the governor’s Chief of Staff, wanted to contest in the 2023 general elections and had served Mr Ganduje his resignation letter but the governor rejected the letter and asked him to continue in his position.

He confirmed his defection to NNPP and resignation from the Chief of Staff seat to Daily Nigerian Friday night.

One of the House of Representatives members, Mr Jobe, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said they decided to decamp to NNPP to continue providing dividends of democracy to their people.

Mr Jobe, who has been in the House of Representatives since 2007, had been in a “silent war” with the Ganduje family following fears that the governor’s eldest son was being groomed to take over Mr Jobe’s seat at Tofa/Dawakin Tofa/Rimin Gado federal constituency.