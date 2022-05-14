Kola Abiola, the eldest son of acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, has officially joined the 2023 presidential race.

The son of the late business mogul, on Thursday obtained the N10 million Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Presidency under the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) at its headquarters in Abuja.

He had indicated his plan to contest for the presidency on April 14 at the party’s national secretariat.

With his entry into the race, Mr Abiola will now slug it out at the party’s primary election with two other aspirants, Gboluga Mosugu and Patience Key, who had earlier obtained the form.

Mr Abiola’s decision has put to rest the speculations that he would join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on whose platform his late father ran for president in 1993.

A top official of the SDP confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the party was in talks with Mr Abiola on the 2023 polls.

Speaking to journalists after obtaining the forms, Mr Abiola said he was opposed to consensus arrangement.

He said he and the other aspirants have to decide who hoists the party flag for the seat in the coming election.

“We have two other candidates. We believe in internal party democracy. We are not doing consensus. It is a transparent party. The more candidates we have the better.

“Whoever wins, we will all come together and work for the party and not somebody calling for consensus where someone will step down for another.

“Let’s go and have a competitive environment, it will be transparent and we will uphold internal democracy and be able to have proper democracy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PRP has extended the sale and return of nomination forms till May 18.

The National Secretary of the Party, Babatunde Alli, said the party is committed to ensuring a rancour-free primary election.