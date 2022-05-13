The Director-General of the Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmummin Jibrin, was on Friday seen in the company of the presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Mr Jibrin is having a running battle with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano.

He had threatened to leave the APC but was later prevailed upon to stay after the intervention of Mr Tínubu, who is aspiring to emerge as the APC presidential candidate.

Promises were also made by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to resolve the crisis between Mr Jibrin and local party officials.

“I have done my best for APC. It’s time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course,” the ex-lawmaker had said.

But it seems the party was unable to assuage Mr Jibrin’s grievance.

The former lawmaker was seen on Friday afternoon in company of members of the NNPP.

He was also pictured displaying a basket of fruits, an insignia of the NNPP.

Another APC popular politician pictured alongside Messrs Jibrin and Kwankwaso is the former presidential aide, Kawu Sumaila.

Mr Sumaila, a senatorial aspirant in Kano South, is battling to unseat Kabiru Gaya.

Both politicians could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

Details of the event will be provided in our subsequent reports.