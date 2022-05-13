President Muhammadu Buhari Friday held a valedictory session for 10 outgoing ministers.

However, only nine of the 10 were present at the session held at the Presidential Villa.

The ministers are those seeking various elective offices in the 2023 general election. They include transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi, justice minister Abubakar Malami and labour minister Chris Ngige.

Not all of them have, however, submitted their resignation letters, information minister Lai Mohammed told journalists.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how President Buhari ordered that ministers seeking elective office must resign by Monday next week.