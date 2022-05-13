The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it may consider moving sensitive election materials away from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Thursday, while fielding questions from journalists at a consultative meeting with the media in Abuja.

His comment was tied to the question on the partisanship of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who may be eyeing the presidential seat.

While the CBN Governor has not officially declared his intention to run for the topmost seat, there have been campaigns and branded vehicles from faceless groups, urging him to contest.

In the rush for the position under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), farmers’ association paid a whopping sum of N100 million to obtain the expression of interest forms and nomination forms for Mr Emefiele.

He had also filed a suit seeking to secure his right to run for the presidency in 2023, without resigning from his current position.

In response to journalists’ question on the CBN Governor partisanship, Mr Yakubu said the INEC had started talking on alternative places to store its sensitive materials.

“I understand the context in which the question is asked. But you should also understand the context in which events are unfolding.

“As we speak, our director, litigation and prosecution is in court. There is a case in court. We have been invited to state our own side of the story. We usually refrain from talking about such issues because there is essentially subjudice.

“But we have already started talking about what alternatives are available to us in case we need to change the arrangement for the handling of sensitive materials,” he said at the consultative meeting.

The INEC chairman also vowed not to tolerate any form of jeopardy to the “conduct of the election by creating a misconception around the situation in the process.”

Mr Emefiele has continued to shun President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for the resignation of all appointees vying for political offices in the coming elections.

He had visited the president on Thursday. After the visit, the CBN Governor, who appeared not to be bothered about calls for his resignation, told journalists that he was having fun.

“I’m having fun at the scenario. Let them have heart attack. It’s good to have heart attack. I am having a lot of fun,” Mr Emefiele said.