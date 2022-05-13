The governor of Jigawa State, Muhammed Badaru, has rescinded the decision of the state assembly to suspend the chairman of Yankwashi Local Government Area, Mubarak Ahmad after he complained about the selection of party delegates by the state’s officials of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The assembly, on Tuesday’s plenary, said Mr Ahmad was suspended ‘indefinitely’ for disrespecting the state’s party chairman, Aminu Gumel.

The chairman House committee on Information, Muhammad Na’eem, told reporters that the lawmakers sanctioned the council chairman following a petition by the state’s APC chairman, submitted to the house.

Mr Na’eem, who represents the Kafin-Hausa constituency, said the APC chairman accused Mr Ahmad of extortion and disrespecting him.

The house set up a committee to investigate the matter, the lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, Mr Na’eem said the house is investigating six local council chairpersons over alleged financial misappropriation.

He listed the affected council areas as Gwiwa, Kafin-Hausa, Guri, Miga, Birnin Kudu, Birniwa and Babura.

An aide to the suspended chairman confided in PREMIUM TIMES that his principal and some of his colleagues were punished for protesting against the imposition of the party’s delegates in their respective councils.

The official said at Yankwashi local government, the chairman is mandated to nominate five persons as delegates, a member of the house of representatives has three delegates slots while the state assembly member has two slots. Unfortunately, the state party chairman submitted the delegates’ list without giving the chairman his slot.

The aide, who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised, said the chairman protested but the party chairman remained adamant, insisting that it is an order from the above and he cannot temper with the delegates’ list, which led to an exchange of abusive words between them, the aide said.

The embattled APC chairman briefly responded to reporters on Tuesday that he has submitted his complaints to the lawmakers. Thus, he cannot comment on the matter while the assembly members are responding to his query.

The party chairman is believed to be executing an order from the governor, Muhammed Badaru.

Governor rescinds lawmakers’ decision

But on Wednesday, following a backlash and alleged plan by some of the council chairpersons to leave the APC, Mr Badaru, in a statement, voided the suspension of Mr Ahmad.

The governor, in a letter issued by Muhammad Yusha’u, a director of local government inspection, with reference No JHA/LEG/25/V.IV/961, dated 10th May, ‘cancelled’ the decision of the lawmakers.

“I have been directed to convey the resolution and directive of his Excellency the Executive Governor instructing the chairman Yankwashi Local Government to return to his office with immediate effect.

“In view of the above strength, this letter cancelled and supersedes the earlier letter (letter of suspension by the state’s assembly), the governor’s letter stated.

The letter was shared on Facebook by the governor’s new media aide, Auwal Sankara.