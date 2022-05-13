A former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, Thursday, declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives.

Mr Dalung, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said he is contesting via the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

From Plateau State, he served as a cabinet minister between 2015 and 2019, the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The declaration for the House of Representatives followed his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress on April 18.

“The wise, who refused to rule, should be prepared to suffer the rule of idiots,” Socrates. By the grace of God, I will be picking my nomination form for contesting of Elections into the House of Representatives Langtang North & South Federal Constituency,” Mr Dalung said.

He said he will pick the interest nomination form for the SDP on Friday, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

“For those who can afford to support me, you are sincerely appreciated, while those who may not join me, dedicate it to the people during ilum otarok. For those joining, may I test your resolve that if you can afford but where you cannot then remain where you are but support us with prayers, the former minister wrote?

“I am mindful of all tricks deployed by opponents of liberation to either spy on our capacity or employ cheap blackmail to demobilise our resilience. Let me concede that we don’t have the money to play around but our capacity to wrestle this mandate for the people is beyond the imagination of any political force.

“We cannot fall cheap to the antics of money bags politicians with their paymasters who betrayed our people’s right to development at the expense of crumbs or peanuts.

“I am going to prosecute campaigns strategically bearing in mind the ultimate goal which is a victory for the people. There’s no doubt the people have been classically conditioned to mundane materialism, but their ears are glued to the voices of reason by credible and tested leadership,” the former minister said.