A former Senate President and presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, says he will ensure strict compliance with the rule of law if elected into office, come 2023.

He also said he would guarantee consequences for crimes and ensure that security personnel are well-trained, well-paid and well-equipped.

These are some of the promises he made when he officially declared to run for president in the 2023 election, in Abuja, on Thursday.

Mr Saraki is one of the 17 aspirants vying for the nation’s highest political office on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was screened and cleared by the party’s presidential screening committee last month.

He had contested for the same position in 2019 but lost out in the primaries.

In his speech, the former lawmaker said his decision to run for the various offices he has occupied in the past is based solely on his passion to serve the people.

It is no longer news that I am in the race for the @OfficialPDPNig ticket to contest for the Office of the President. This morning at 10 am, go to https://t.co/y8nBJPC3Vw to find out why. You can also watch the session live on AIT and Arise Television.#ABS2023#FixNigeria pic.twitter.com/Qz96fIsR3F — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 12, 2022

He said his experiences as governor, special assistant to a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and a senate president, make him the best candidate for president.

He recalled the successes he recorded during his time as the governor of Kwara including education reforms, job creation, healthcare, commercial aviation and infrastructure.

He explained that Nigeria has never lacked ideas but only missed it in leadership – a critical vacuum he intends to fill.

Promises

Some of Mr Saraki’s promises include ensuring that the law on compulsory basic education is enforced and the quality of teaching improves in all public schools.

He also promised to make health insurance available to all Nigerians, protect the lives and properties of citizens as well as train and pay security personnel.

“I will raise the revenue from the non-oil sectors to the same level as we currently earn from oil.

“I will ensure strict compliance with the rule of law and guarantee consequences for crime. I will collaborate with the industries, and train one million of our youths in technical and vocational skills each year.”

Earlier today, in the presence of my lovely wife, Toyin, our friends and supporters, and 1500 delegates from the People’s Democratic Party, I officially rolled out my social contract with Nigerians by telling them why I want to be their next President.#TheSarakiDeclaration pic.twitter.com/VwFrQAIZi0 — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 12, 2022

Mr Saraki has also promised to deliver half a million affordable housing units every year to our low-income earners and eliminate urban slums and invest massively in skills in cloud computing, data analytics, programming and other such in-demand skills to drive innovation and competitiveness among the youths.

He said he will ensure universities and higher education institutions are competitive and well-funded, adopting models and approaches that have served the most successful higher education systems in the world. And also develop targeted incentives to reverse the brain drain and keep our professionals in the country.

While he agreed that the challenges may take longer to solve, the former lawmaker assured that his “portfolio of experience at the executive level, and the highest legislative institution in the country, makes him a unique asset in democratic leadership at a time that calls for consensus building, for cooperation and compromise.”

He will battle for the party’s presidential ticket alongside 16 other aspirants at the party’s primary election scheduled for May 28 and 29.