The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Thursday released a list of 49 candidates recommended for various judicial appointments in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, who announced this in a statement, said the council made the recommendation at its 98th meeting held on May 10 and 11.

The various positions announced include the Chief Judge, High Court judges, Kadis and Grand Kadi of Sharia Courts of Appeal, and judges of Customary Courts of Appeal spread across 11 states and the FCT.

The states are Imo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Jigawa, Plateau, Delta, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Niger.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval of the NJC recommendations to their respective State Governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be,” Mr Oye said.

SEE FULL LIST:

NJC announces 49 appointments of Imo, Nasarawa, Benue Jigawa, recommends the appointment of Chief Judge, other judges for Imo, Nasarawa

The National Judicial Council, at its 98th Meeting on 10 and 11 May 2022 considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of the deliberation, recommended the under-listed names of Forty-nine (49) successful candidates as Heads of Court and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Judiciaries in Nigeria.

NJC RECOMMENDS APPOINTMENT OF FORTY-NINE (49) JUDICIAL OFFICERS

The National Judicial Council, at its 98th Meeting on 10 and 11 May 2022 considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of the deliberation, recommended the under-listed names of Forty-nine (49) successful candidates as Heads of Court and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Judiciaries in Nigeria.

They are as follows:

1. CHIEF JUDGE, IMO STATE

2. i) Justice Chukwuemeka-Chikeka Theresa Eberechukwu

1. GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE

2. i) Kadi Bahago Yusuf Abubakar Agwai II

3. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, IMO STATE

4. i) Justice Okorie Victor Uchenna

1. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, BENUE STATE

2. i) Felicia Mnguashima Ikyegh

3. ii) Omale Gabriel Anebi

iii) Shishi John Mkoholga

1. TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, JIGAWA STATE

2. i) Auwal Ya’u

3. ii) Mustapha Bello Adamu

4. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, DELTA STATE

5. i) Diai Christopher Dumebi

6. ii) Odebale Ekuogbe Baro

iii) Gesikeme-Akebofah Angonumere Mary

1. FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, PLATEAU STATE

2. i) Ladi Agyer Madaki

3. ii) Longden Danladi Jacob

Advertisements





iii) Elizabeth Ibrahim Angai

1. iv) Samchi Dasplang Simon

2. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, KEBBI STATE

3. i) Hassan Shehu Kuwwa

4. ii) Shamsudeen Jaafar

iii) Maryam Abubakar Kaoje

1. FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, ADAMAWA STATE

2. i) Ishaku Yakubu Haliru

3. ii) Felix Daniel Nzarga

iii) Abbas Adamu Hoban

1. iv) Maxwell Tartius Pukuma

2. FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, KOGI STATE

3. i) Clement Ohiani Kekere

4. ii) Hawa Eleojo Yusufu

iii) Isa Jamil Abdullahi

1. iv) Ojoma Racheal Haruna

1. SIX (6) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, IMO STATE

2. i) Okereke Chinyere Ngozi

3. ii) Onyekachi Michael Bless Chibueze

iii) Antoinette Chinenye Onyeukwu

1. iv) Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi

2. v) Alinnor Lotanna Chukwunyere Leo

3. vi) Nwachukwu Obinna Emmanuel

4. ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, PLATEAU STATE

5. Yahaya Mohammed Kanam

1. ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE

2. Nasiru Umar Zagga

3. TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ADAMAWA STATE

4. Magaji Chiroma

5. Ibrahim Barkindo

6. TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NIGER STATE

7. i) Mohammed Ahmad Isah Dalibi

8. ii) Shehu Ibrahim Yunusa

9. THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, FCT, ABUJA

10. i) Yunusa Idris Kutigi

11. ii) Muhammad Boyi Marafa

iii) Ubom Unwana Sam

1. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE

2. i) Akumagba Ete Francis

3. TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ADAMAWA STATE

4. i) Momsisuri Bemare Odo

5. ii) Evaristus Paul

1. THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE

2. i) Comfort Ekwuojo Toluwase

3. ii) Paul Ade Olupeka

iii) Shaibu Yakubu

1. TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, IMO STATE

2. i) Okafor Emeka Paulinus

3. ii) Onuegbu Chinemerem Ucheoma

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval of the NJC recommendations to their respective State Governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.

Soji Oye, Esq

Director, Information